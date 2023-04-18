 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India biz share in Ericsson's global net sales jumps to 11%

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

With 11 percent contribution, Ericsson India revenue during the reported stands at around Rs 5,600 crore.

Indian market's contribution to Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson's global net sales rose by 9 percentage points to 11 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago period.

Ericsson India contributed 2 percent to the global net sales in January-March 2022.

The Swedish firm on Tuesday posted a 14 percent year-on-year growth in net sales to 62.6 billion Swedish Krona (SEK) in March 2023 quarter from 55.1 billion SEK.

