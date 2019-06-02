App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India biz continues to accelerate, on track to contribute 10% of global revenue: Cisco CEO

The networking solutions provider, which is engaged in a number of government projects in the country, counts India among its major growth markets and has a workforce of over 10,000 people here.

US tech giant Cisco is bullish on growth trajectory of its India business and remains confident of the country contributing about 10 percent of its global revenue in the next few years.

Speaking to PTI, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said India has been "one of the most consistent growth markets" for the company.

"We're on track, in my opinion, for India to be 10 percent of our business in 5-10 years. The teams have done a great job, the business continues to accelerate. And when you look at the position of India, the government, the stability, the belief in technology, we remain incredibly optimistic," he said.

He, however, did not comment on India's current contribution to the global revenue as the company does not give country-wise numbers.

Cisco, which follows August-July financial year, had clocked revenue of about USD 13 billion in its third quarter. Of this, Americas accounted for USD 7.6 billion, Europe, Middle East and Africa was at USD 3.3 billion, while Asia Pacific, China and Japan region (including India) contributed USD 1.9 billion revenue in the said quarter.

Asked about his expectations from the new government, Robbins said he views India to in a very good position.

"...you have the stability, the leadership that has the understanding of the power of technology...relative to all the initiatives that the government here is trying to drive, that naturally leads to more investment. As long as we continue to see those kinds of opportunities, we will continue to invest here," he said.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 03:08 pm

