App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Belgium for early conclusion of negotiations on investment and trade agreement

The two leaders met on the margins of 74th Session of UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Belgium Charles Michel agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment and trade agreement and enhance closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions and migration and mobility.

The two leaders met on the margins of 74th Session of UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.

Modi congratulated Michel on his election as the President of the European Council.

Close

The two leaders discussed intensification of strategic and security relations between India and the EU and “agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment and trade agreement, connectivity, closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions, and migration and mobility,” an official press release said.

related news

The two leaders also agreed that the 15th India-EU Summit should be held at an early date.

“Both leaders reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium and the follow up decisions taken during the visit of His Majesty the King of Belgium to India in 2017,” the release said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:06 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.