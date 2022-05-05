India becomes top travel destination for Australian residents

India has become the top travel destination for Australian residents as borders reopen after covid-induced travel restrictions were lifted, according to a report.

According to February travel data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), more than 20,000 Australian residents returned from their trips to India. It is much higher than the USA (12,760) and the UK (8150).

The report also pointed out that 9,380 Indian tourists visited Australia in February 2022. India is second on the visitors' list. The UK remains on top with 13,440 visitor trips to Australia.

According to a 2020 ABS report, India-born residents (7,21,000) make up the second-largest group of migrants in Australia, after England (9,80,400).

Earlier this month, Australia's largest airline by fleet size, Qantas announced new direct routes to India. Qantas will fly non-stop from Bengaluru to Sydney beginning September 14. Four weekly return flights will be operated between Kempegowda International Airport and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport.

Qantas is also finalising a codeshare partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier.

Australia reopened its borders to international travellers on February 21, marking the end of nearly two years of its Zero-COVID policy that saw the country shut off its borders.

The Australian tourism department now believes pent-up demand could see annual tourist visits from India alone hit the one-million mark by 2030, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.