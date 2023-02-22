 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

The Indian sources, who are directly involved in this week's G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs, said the war's macroeconomic impact would be discussed but India does not want to deliberate on additional actions against Russia during its one-year presidency.

India does not want the Group of 20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, government sources said on Wednesday, as finance officials from the bloc started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.

"India is not keen to discuss or back any additional sanctions on Russia during the G20," said one of the officials. "The existing sanctions on Russia have had a negative impact on the world."

Spokespeople for the Indian government and the finance and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.