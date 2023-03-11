 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Australia looking to increasing cooperation in critical minerals sector: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

He said that India has a scarcity of critical minerals, which goes into battery making and Australia has huge reserves which they do not process and manufacture.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India is in talks with Australia on critical minerals which can be used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

At present, those minerals are being imported by different countries from Australia to develop their manufacturing base.

"Going forward, we would need those minerals for our EVs...We have discussed. It was also discussed at the prime ministers level," he told reporters when asked about areas of cooperation.