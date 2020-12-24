MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India appeals against Vodafone arbitration award in Singapore court

India has challenged an arbitration award given to Vodafone in connection with the retrospective tax demand case.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 01:38 PM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

(Image: Pixabay)


India has challenged an arbitration award given to telecom major Vodafone in connection with the retrospective tax demand case, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) had in September  granted an arbitration award to Vodafone in connection with the tax department's demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

In a similar setback to the government, the Hague-based tribunal on December 23 ruled in favour Cairn Energy in arbitration proceedings related to tax dispute. The tribunal ordered India to return over $1.2 billion to the UK-based oil exploration company.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Vodafone
first published: Dec 24, 2020 01:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.