India appeals against Vodafone arbitration award in Singapore court

(Image: Pixabay)

India has challenged an arbitration award given to telecom major Vodafone in connection with the retrospective tax demand case, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) had in September granted an arbitration award to Vodafone in connection with the tax department's demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

In a similar setback to the government, the Hague-based tribunal on December 23 ruled in favour Cairn Energy in arbitration proceedings related to tax dispute. The tribunal ordered India to return over $1.2 billion to the UK-based oil exploration company.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)