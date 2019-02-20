App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India an investment priority for Saudi Aramco: CEO Amin Nasser

Nasser is part of the entourage travelling with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is in India for a one-day visit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Aramco said on February 20 that investing in India is a priority for the company, and it expects the country's oil demand to rise to 8.2 million barrels per day by 2040.

"India is an investment priority for Saudi Aramco," CEO Amin Nasser said at a panel discussion in New Delhi.

Nasser is part of the entourage travelling with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is in India for a one-day visit.

The prince, known as MBS, is in India along with leading Saudi businessmen and company representatives at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nasser said India currently buys about 800,000 barrels a day of Saudi Arabian oil.

"India looking for stronger ties with Saudi," said Sanjiv Singh, chairman of India Oil Corp Ltd, India's biggest state-owned crude oil refiner.

The panel discussion was also attended by SABIC, a unit of Aramco and the world's fourth-largest petrochemicals maker.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Saudi Aramco #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.