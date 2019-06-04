App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

India among our fastest growing markets: Criteo

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Criteo, which offers digital advertising solutions, on June 4 said India is among its fastest growing markets in the Asia Pacific region, and is witnessing a double-digit growth.

The Paris-headquartered company, which counts verticals like retail and food-tech among its growth drivers in India, has also launched its 'App Install' solution in the country that will allow its clients to acquire new and re-engage with existing customers.

"Our India business grew 65 percent year-on-year in 2018. It is also one of the large markets in Asia Pacific (APAC) that accounts for 24 percent of our global numbers," Criteo India Managing Director Siddharth Dabhade said.

He added that its latest 'App Install' solution will help its clients maximise traffic and see greater conversion rates on their mobile apps.

The NASDAQ-listed company had registered a 3 percent increase in its revenue to $558 million (on constant currency) for the March 2019 quarter. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs (revenue ex-TAC) increased 2 percent (at constant currency) to $236 million.

Criteo Senior Director of Mobile (AMER and APAC) Theo Leung said while an increasing number of transactions are being conducted through mobile apps, there are also high number of cases where users leave the app after a few uses.

"Marketers are, therefore, faced with this challenge of sustaining engagement and maximising the return on investment for their apps. Our solution helps marketers and brands achieve higher number of installs, traffic and sales," he added.
