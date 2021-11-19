MARKET NEWS

English
India allows export of 20 million Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia

The government has also decided to allow the export of 10 million doses of a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by SII, which it calls Covishield, to the global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, two sources said. Shipment is likely to happen towards the end of next month, one of the sources said.

Reuters
November 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Novavax has applied for EUA in India, Indonesia and the Philippines through SII, but has delayed filings with the US’ FDA and UK MHPRA for the third time this year. (Representative image)

India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to Indonesia, according to a government document seen by Reuters and a government source.

The government has also decided to allow the export of 10 million doses of a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by SII, which it calls Covishield, to the global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, two sources said. Shipment is likely to happen towards the end of next month, one of the sources said.

SII and the health ministry could not be contacted early on Friday.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #Indonesia #Novavax #vaccine
first published: Nov 19, 2021 08:01 am

