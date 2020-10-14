172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|india-allows-adnoc-to-export-oil-from-strategic-reserve-prakash-javadekar-5963881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India allows ADNOC to export oil from strategic reserve: Prakash Javadekar

Allowing ADNOC to export its oil mirrors a model adopted by countries such as Japan and South Korea which allow oil producers to re-export crude storage.

Reuters

The Indian cabinet on October 14 allowed Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to export oil from a Mangalore strategic storage, a government minister said, marking a policy shift that could enhance foreign participation as India seeks to expand its storage capacity.

Allowing ADNOC to export its oil mirrors a model adopted by countries such as Japan and South Korea which allow oil producers to re-export crude storage. India has formerly barred oil exports from strategic storage.

"The move will facilitate trade for ADNOC," Prakash Javadekar, minister of environment, forest and climate change, told a news briefing after the cabinet meeting.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #ADNOC #Business #Crude oil #Prakash Javadekar

