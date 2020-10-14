India allows ADNOC to export oil from strategic reserve: Prakash Javadekar

The Indian cabinet on October 14 allowed Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to export oil from a Mangalore strategic storage, a government minister said, marking a policy shift that could enhance foreign participation as India seeks to expand its storage capacity.

Allowing ADNOC to export its oil mirrors a model adopted by countries such as Japan and South Korea which allow oil producers to re-export crude storage. India has formerly barred oil exports from strategic storage.

"The move will facilitate trade for ADNOC," Prakash Javadekar, minister of environment, forest and climate change, told a news briefing after the cabinet meeting.