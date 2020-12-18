MARKET NEWS

India allows 8,424 tonne raw sugar exports to US under tariff-rate quota

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 09:55 PM IST
The government on December 15 permitted export of 8,424-tonne raw sugar under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) to the US, which enables shipments to enjoy relatively low tariff.

"The quantity of raw sugar 8,424 MTRV (metric ton raw value) to be exported to the US under TRQ up to September 30, 2021, is notified," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice. India exports duty-free sugar to the US for up to 10,000 tonnes annually under preferential quota arrangement.

India, the world's second-biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #sugar #United States
first published: Dec 18, 2020 09:55 pm

