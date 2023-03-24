 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India aims to build consensus in G20 on integration of developing countries in global value chains: Commerce Secretary

Meghna Mittal
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

The first discussions in this regard will be held in the meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Investment in Mumbai, which will be held between March 28 and 30, said Sunil Barthwal, adding that the working group will emphasise increasing the participation in developing countries in global value chains, making it work for inclusive development and building them to withstand future shocks.

India is aiming to build consensus in G20 on increasing participation of developing countries in global value chains and leveraging digital technology to integrate MSMEs in the global trading system, the first discussions for which will be held in the meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Investment in Mumbai, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

“Priority issues of diversification of global supply chains and integrating MSMEs in the global trading system will be discussed in the working group. The Indian presidency seeks to build consensus on leveraging digital technology to overcome the barriers of access to trade-related information, finance and markets to hasten the integration of MSMEs in global trade,” Barthwal said while addressing the media on March 24.

Micro, small and medium enterprises are central to inclusive growth and development. Despite their vital role in economic growth and in providing livelihood opportunities, MSMEs are under-represented in the arena of global trade.

The first meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Investment will be held in Mumbai between March 28 and 30. After a series of these meetings and developing consensus the ministerial meeting on trade and investment will be held in Jaipur in August, official sources said.