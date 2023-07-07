India aims for 5MMT green hydrogen production by 2030, emphasises exports

General elections in India are scheduled next year, and senior officials requesting anonymity said, green hydrogen mandates on certain industries would be considered later, and in case the hard-to-abate sectors do not proactively work on green hydrogen production and utilisation.

India aims to produce 5 million metric tons (MMT) of green hydrogen by 2030, with 70 percent intended for export and the remaining 30 percent for domestic consumption, according to Bhupinder S Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

He made this announcement on the concluding day of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2023) on July 7. To generate domestic demand, the government plans to use demand aggregation and offer fixed incentives.

However, there are currently no plans to mandate the use of green hydrogen in sectors like oil and gas, fertilizers, and steel due to concerns about potential price impacts on products such as petrol and diesel. The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) does have provisions for such mandates, and the Energy Conservation Act was amended in December of the previous year to enable enforcement of such mandates when they are decided upon.

Senior officials, speaking anonymously, suggested that these mandates would be considered after the upcoming general elections in India, depending on the proactive efforts of hard-to-abate sectors towards green hydrogen production and utilization. During the conference, SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), announced IOCL's plan to introduce 15 fuel cell-driven buses in Delhi-NCR this year, with routes connecting Faridabad-Delhi, Delhi-Agra, and potential extensions to cities like Baroda-Kevadia and Trivandrum-City Centre.

Efforts are also underway to develop skills and create employment opportunities in the green hydrogen sector. Academic associations, private universities, and organizations like the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) are working on designing specialized courses and skilling programs. The Ministry of Skill Development & Education is developing a policy to provide hands-on training in various aspects of the green hydrogen ecosystem.

The Union Cabinet approved the NGHM on January 4, allocating an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, including Rs 17,490 crore for incentives. The government aims to achieve a yearly production of at least 5 MMT of green hydrogen by 2030 through the NGHM, which would require 60-100 GW of electrolyzer capacity and 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. This initiative is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 MMT per year.

The three-day conference hosted over 2,700 delegates, 135 speakers, seven plenary sessions, 16 technical sessions, and four-panel discussions.