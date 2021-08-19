India-Afghanistan trade, business take back seat amid political uncertainty

Over the past two decades, India has strengthened bilateral ties with landlocked Afghanistan. Trade between the two nations crossed $1.5 billion in 2019-2020, with India’s exports to Afghanistan touching $997.58 million and imports about $530 million. (Representative Image: ShutterStock)

Developments in Afghanistan that started with the departure of US forces and led to the takeover by the Taliban caught the world off-guard. As the fast-evolving dynamics in Afghanistan sink in, how will the Taliban’s presence affect geopolitics? What should New Delhi do? How will trade ties be affected?

The Taliban are said to have blocked land trade routes between India and Afghanistan, halting all exports and imports through transit routes in Pakistan. However, the Dubai route is still operational, according to reports citing Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

Over the past two decades, India has strengthened bilateral ties with landlocked Afghanistan. Trade between the two nations crossed $1.5 billion in 2019-2020, with India’s exports to Afghanistan touching $997.58 million and imports about $530 million.

India’s exports to Afghanistan grew 89 percent from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and imports rose 72 percent. In 2019-20, the value of exports increased 39 percent and imports 21 percent from 2018-19.

Notwithstanding land roadblocks created by Islamabad, India and Afghanistan established an air-freight corridor for the smooth flow of bilateral trade.

Afghan exports to India through the air-freight corridor were high-value products such as dried raisins, walnuts, almonds, gigs, pine nuts, pistachios, dried apricots and fresh fruit such as pomegranates, apples, apricots, cherries, melons, watermelons, medicinal herbs (asafoetida) and saffron.

The corridor connects Kabul, Kandahar and Herat with New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Since becoming operational in 2017, there have been almost 1,000 flights carrying goods valued at over $216 million.

“This has provided a boost to Afghan exports to India and has directly benefited Afghan farmers and small traders and exporters,” the Indian embassy in Afghanistan said in a note on its website.

The two countries signed a preferential trade agreement in March 2003, which saw India granting duty concessions ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent for certain categories of Afghan dry fruits. Afghanistan allowed reciprocal concessions for Indian products such as tea, sugar, cement and pharmaceuticals.

In 2011, India removed basic customs duties for least developed countries at the SAARC Summit in Male, which gave all products of Afghanistan (except alcohol and tobacco) duty-free access to the Indian market.

The Afghanistan government had lately been keen to procure its needs from India through government-to-government contracts. This led to several agreements between Indian companies and the Afghan National Procurement Authority. Pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, IT and technical services, among others, were the focus of this procurement drive.

The crisis in Afghanistan is likely to adversely affect bilateral trade with India, the Confederation of All India Traders said in a Twitter post on August 17. Indian traders will suffer significant losses, it said, adding that prices of products imported from Afghanistan may go up due to political uncertainty in that country.

The two countries have a major sporting connection as well. Since 2011, the Afghanistan Under-14 and Under-17 boys and Under-17 girls football teams have participated in the Subroto Cup International Tournament organised by the Indian Air Force every year.

Cricket has helped to promote people-to-people ties between the two countries. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has been allotted cricket home grounds in India at Noida, Dehradun and Lucknow. The first India-Afghanistan test match was held in Bengaluru in 2018. A test series between Afghanistan and West Indies was held in India in 2019.

With Kabul now coming under the Taliban, India may be resigned to a lockdown in its relationship with Afghanistan for a while. India’s primary concern now is to secure its citizens in Afghanistan and fly them back home. With business and economics pushed back for the moment, a waiting game is on.