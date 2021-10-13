MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India adds 6,530 MW solar, wind capacities during July 2020-June 2021: Report

Gujarat added 2,256 MW capacity, the highest capacity during the said period, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh which added 1,438 MW and 822 MW, respectively.

PTI
October 13, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST

India added a total of 6,530 mega watt (MW) of solar and wind capacities between July 2020 and June 2021, a report said on Wednesday.

At 6,530 MW, the addition was a rise of 3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, the Bridge to India report said.

"Total utility scale solar and wind capacity addition in the 12-month period between July 2020-June 2021 was 6,530 MW, a nominal 3 per cent year-on-year increase," it said.

Gujarat added 2,256 MW capacity, the highest capacity during the said period, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh which added 1,438 MW and 822 MW, respectively.

Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, Bridge To India, said: "India's renewable sector has shown remarkable resilience in the face of multiple challenges last year. But investor confidence is still downbeat because there is tremendous policy uncertainty all around and execution risks are rising. It would be great to see more proactive support from the government for the distributed renewable market, which is likely to be hit the hardest."

Close
Bridge to India is a leading consulting and knowledge services provider in the Indian cleantech market.
PTI
Tags: #Bridge to India #Business #clean energy #environment #India #solar power #wind power
first published: Oct 13, 2021 10:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.