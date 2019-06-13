App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

India ad spend likely to be Rs 697 billion in 2019: Report

The 2019 estimate is up from January's projection of 10.6 percent growth in ad spend, and 10.8 percent in 2018, the report said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Advertising spend in India is likely to rise by 11.4 percent to Rs 697 billion in 2019, driven by key events such as the ongoing cricket world cup and the recent general elections, according to a report by the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN).

The 2019 estimate is up from January's projection of 10.6 percent growth in ad spend, and 10.8 percent in 2018, the report said.

The agency said digital media spend is projected to grow by 32.7 percent to Rs 144.1 billion in 2019, accounting for 21 percent share of the total advertising expenditure.

Close

Television, however, continues to be the dominant force in India, with an estimated contribution of 39 percent to the total ad spend in 2019, it said.

related news

The medium is forecast to expand in 2019 by 9.5 percent to touch Rs 271.4 billion.

"India is at the cusp of a major change... With the expansion on online video via mobile devices, the role of TV is changing and entertainment at one's own pace is becoming the norm," said Kartik Iyer, president of Amplifi India, a DAN group company.

The Asia Pacific ad spend is projected to rise by 4 percent in 2019 amid lower global growth, the report added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.