India a target market for Sustainable Energies Group: CPP Investments CEO John Graham

Canada-based global investment major CPP Investments, which manages C$550.4 billion of assets, is betting big on investment opportunities as economies and firms transition to net zero.

"India is definitely a target market for our Sustainable Energies Group and our investment in ReNew Power is an indication of that. We are excited about ESG and the transition to net zero," said John Graham, President and CEO of CPP Investments during an interaction with the media in Mumbai.

On April 6, 2021, CPP Investments announced the creation of the Sustainable Energy Group (SEG), a new investment group that would combine the organization’s expertise in renewables, conventional energy and new technology and service solutions.

"Through the combination of the Energy & Resources (E&R) and Power & Renewables (P&R) groups, SEG will have approximately $18 billion in assets, making it highly competitive and flexible in the large and dynamic global energy sector," CPP Investments added as part of the announcement.

Graham added that the firm continues to have more appetite for sectors such as renewable energy even as he expressed satisfaction at how the CPP Investments portfolio weathered the Covid-19 storm.

"The Indian government has created a positive environment for foreign direct investment," he said in response to a query from Moneycontrol on the policy and regulatory environment for global investors. The firm also indicated that going ahead it would explore investments in the pharma and healthcare segment in India, provided assets were available at the "right prices." Other than ReNew Power, CPP Investments has also invested in the likes of Byjus, Flipkart and Phoenix Mills Limited.

