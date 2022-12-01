 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Independent valuers give Rs 13,000 crore liquidation value for Reliance Capital

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

Independent valuers have given a liquidation value of up to Rs 13,000 crore for Reliance Capital, sources said.

The Reliance Capital administrator, in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) meeting held on Wednesday, presented the valuation reports of the independent valuers – Duff & Phelps and RBSA, to the lenders.

In comparison, four bidders have quoted merely 30 to 40 percent of the liquidation value in their bids.

As per the valuation report by Duff and Phelps, the liquidation value of Reliance Capital is estimated at Rs 12,500 crore, while the liquidation value arrived at by RBSA is Rs 13,200 crore.

In comparison, the highest bid value received by the lenders of Reliance Capital is Rs 5,231 crore from the consortium of Cosmea Financial and Piramal Group.