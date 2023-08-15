Independence Day 2023 | These major India Inc firms are hiring army veterans

According to Jaspreet Singh Bakshi, HR leader at Marsh McLennan GIC, India, veterans often bring qualities such as leadership, adaptability, and team work, which align with the business requirements.

Retired military veterans are increasingly becoming the new favourites of India Inc as various companies launch initiatives to find, train, and on-board full-time employees across various departments.

In fact, JPMorgan Chase & Co is currently looking for a veteran for its 'operations' department in India and has received over 150 applications on LinkedIn in the last four days.

Employment website Indeed’s data shows that roles such as teacher, security officer, security supervisor, and general manager are the top ones in post-military careers. Indeed’s platform also showcases roles and cities that veterans want to join.

These roles were similar to the above-mentioned profiles, apart from facilities manager, which is among the top in terms of the roles veterans are interested in. These roles align with the ones that veterans have already transitioned into, indicating that roles involving security, supervision, and management are suitable for ex-servicemen.

Firms like Amazon India, Marsh McLennan GIC (Global In-House Centre), JPMorgan, and Carelon Global Solutions India, among others, have been looking for military veterans ready for another challenge and helping them shift to the corporate culture after serving the nation.

Marsh McLennan

Professional services firm Marsh McLennan established partnerships with veteran-focused organisations via the Marsh Military Network, and job fairs, actively engaging with transitioning service members to showcase the opportunities available within the company. The company maps internal roles vis-à-vis the skills and capabilities veterans offer.

According to Jaspreet Singh Bakshi, HR leader at Marsh McLennan GIC, India, veterans often bring qualities such as leadership, adaptability, and team work, which align with the business requirements. He believes their contributions will enhance the team dynamics and bolster the ability to innovate and deliver high-quality results to clients.

“We have recently noticed a shift in the availability of veteran talents. As more organisations recognise the value veterans bring to the table, there is increased attention and efforts to hire them,” said Jaspreet Singh Bakshi, Human Resources Leader, Marsh McLennan GIC, India.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan’s post-military programme hires veterans of all backgrounds, ranks and experiences for roles across the firm, including finance, operations, technology, analytics, project/scrum manager, information security management, and business management.

The firm said it provides formal training opportunities, on-the-job skills development and sessions on softer skills to make sure candidates are prepared to take on the next role at the firm. “Participants have access to a wide range of online learning tools as well as in-person sessions led by senior leaders and industry experts to improve technical, financial and other skills,” it said.

In India, the company is currently looking for a veteran for its ‘operations’ department and has received over 150 applications on LinkedIn in the last four days.

Amazon India

Amazon India launched a dedicated Indian Military Talent Pool website last year -- a step further to its Military Veterans Employment Programme, which came into existence in 2019. Amazon India Operations partnered with the office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR), Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA), Indian Air Force Placement Agency (IAFPA), and Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to ensure continued work opportunities for military veterans in the country.

The affinity group ‘Warriors@Amazon’ consists of former active military personnel and Amazon employees who provide members with a professional network, organise community outreach programmes, and assist veterans throughout their transition into civilian life within Amazon.

In line with Amazon’s global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, this is an opportunity for military veterans to transition to corporate life and contribute to Amazon’s customer obsession, the company had said in a statement.

Carelon Global Solutions India

Healthcare solution firm Carelon Global Solutions India said veteran hiring is a priority for its business and works with veteran service organisations, outside experts, and job fairs to ensure it is showing up the right way.

“We see immense value in the skills and discipline of Indian armed forces, and we hire veterans for leadership and management roles across the company,” said Mitun Chakraborty, Director, HR, Carelon Global Solutions India.

The firm hired Sanjeev Tullicherry as director of its facilities and administration. “In the armed forces, achieving excellence is never a choice but a necessity. From your early days, you are trained to be disciplined and goal-oriented, flexible and collaborate effectively with a diverse team,” he said.

Tullicherry feels these skills certainly help him go a long way in the corporate world today.

