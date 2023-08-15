Independence Day 2023: PM Modi vows 'unparalleled growth' in next 5 years towards a developed India

Modi refers to Indians as ‘parivaarjan (family members)’ in his last I-Day speech

India will stay the course of unparalleled growth through the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his last Independence Day address to the nation ahead of the general elections next year.

“Next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements of the country,” he said. "In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again... The next five years are for unprecedented development.”

Unlike his usual practice of addressing the people as "my beloved brothers and sisters", Modi referred to them as "parivaarjan (family members)" in his tenth I-Day speech.

Modi said the foundation of a developed India by 2047 will be cemented in the next five years. “We have to address regional aspirations. India will not be developed if even one part of it lags behind.”

Modi said that India will not stop ever again. “The next few years will determine the development of the next 1,000 years,” he said.

Vowing to keep up his fight against corruption, nepotism and appeasement, Modi said that his government has weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, while seizure of ill-gotten assets jumped 20 times.

"It is Modi’s guarantee that India will become the third largest global economy in the next five years," he said. “It should be our resolve that when the Tricolour is unfurled in 2047, it will be of a developed India.”

On August 15, 2023, Modi became the first non-Congress prime minister of India to address the nation for the tenth year in a row. At a pre-Independence Day event of the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Modi's speech this year will be his last as the prime minister as the opposition bloc INDIA will soon take the field. "INDIA bloc will decimate the BJP across the country,” she said.