Independence Day 2022: Meet 7 inspiring women who made their mark in science

(From L to R): Gagandeep Kang, Tessy Thomas and Ritu Karidhal

With the 75th Independence Day just around the corner, let's take a look at the women who are putting India on the world map. These trailblazing achievers have made their mark in fields as wide as varied as aerospace engineering, neuroscience and quantum computing. Meet 7 Indian women scientists who are shaping our future:

Tessy Thomas

Being the first woman scientist ever to head a missile project in India has earned Tessy Thomas the epithet of India’s ‘missile woman’. Thomas is a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) who served as the Project Director for the Agni IV and V missiles.

Her work was critical in the development of the re-entry system of the missile. Over the years, Tessy Thomas’ remarkable career in science has been bolstered by several honours and awards including the ‘DRDO Scientist of the Year’, in 2008, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2012 and Outstanding Woman Achiever Award by Women in Science and Engineering (WISE).

Ritu Karidhal

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation. One of India’s ‘Rocket Women’, Karidhal played a key role in India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan.

Ritu Karidhal was born and raised in Lucknow. She completed her Bachelors and Masters in Physics from the University of Lucknow before joining ISRO in 2007.

Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang is a microbiologist and virologist who served as executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute between 2016 to 2020. She is known for her research in viral infections in children.

Kang is a Professor of Microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore and the first Indian woman to be elected Fellow of the Royal Society.

Vidita Vaidya

Vidita Vaidya is a neuroscientist and professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. She completed her PhD in neuroscience from the prestigious Yale University. Her areas of research focus on molecular psychiatry, neurocircuitry of emotion, the role of serotonin in shaping neurocircuits and more.

Aditi Sen De

Aditi Sen De is a computer scientist at Harish Chandra Research Institute, specialising in quantum information and computation. Kolkata-born De became the first woman physicist to be awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in 2018. Her research in the fields of quantum communication, quantum information and many-body physics has earned her a stellar reputation as a scientist of renown.

Sunita Sarawagi

This computer scientist is known for her “pioneering work in developing information extraction techniques for unstructured data” which earned her the Infosys Prize 2019 in Engineering and Computer Science. Sunita Sarawagi is Institute Chair Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.

Kalika Bali

Kalika Bali went from a linguistics professor to a researcher at Microsoft (she is currently a Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research Lab in Bengaluru). She is currently working on Project Melange – a project to “understand, process and generate Code-mixed language data for both text and speech.”