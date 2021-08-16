Independence Day 2021 | SBI announces special offers on car loan, gold loan and more

The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to covid warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans, which soon will be available for application under Car and Gold loans as well.

To commemorate the 75 years of Independence, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced an array of offers for its retail loans and deposits to its customers.

After announcing processing fee waivers on Home loans, the bank has announced a full waiver on processing fees for its Car loan customers across all channels. The customers further get the facility of up to 90 percent on-road financing for car loans.

“We are glad to announce multiple offerings for all our retail customers ahead of the festive season. We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations," C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said in a statement.

For retail depositors, the Bank is introducing ‘Platinum Term Deposits’ to mark 75 years of independence. Customers can now get additional interest benefits up to 15 bps on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors starting 15.08.2021 till 14.09.2021.

The bank is also offering a special interest concession of 25 bps for customers applying for a Car loan via YONO. The users can avail of the loan at an interest rate of as low as 7.5 percent per annum using the YONO app, SBI said in a press release.

For its Gold loan customers, the bank is offering a reduction of 75bps in interest rates. Customers can now avail of Gold loans from across all channels of the bank at 7.5 percent per annum. The bank has further waived off the processing fee for all the customers applying for a gold loan via YONO.

For its Personal & Pension loan customers, the Bank has announced a 100 percent waiver in processing fees across all channels.

The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to covid warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans, which soon will be available for application under Car and Gold loans as well.