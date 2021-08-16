MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Independence Day 2021 | SBI announces special offers on car loan, gold loan and more

For retail depositors, the State Bank of India is introducing ‘Platinum Term Deposits’ to mark 75 years of independence.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to covid warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans, which soon will be available for application under Car and Gold loans as well.

The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to covid warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans, which soon will be available for application under Car and Gold loans as well.

To commemorate the 75 years of Independence, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced an array of offers for its retail loans and deposits to its customers.

After announcing processing fee waivers on Home loans, the bank has announced a full waiver on processing fees for its Car loan customers across all channels. The customers further get the facility of up to 90 percent on-road financing for car loans.

“We are glad to announce multiple offerings for all our retail customers ahead of the festive season. We believe that these offerings will help customers to save more on their loans and at the same time add value to their festive celebrations," C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said in a statement.

For retail depositors, the Bank is introducing ‘Platinum Term Deposits’ to mark 75 years of independence. Customers can now get additional interest benefits up to 15 bps on Term Deposits for 75 days, 75 weeks, and 75 months tenors starting 15.08.2021 till 14.09.2021.

The bank is also offering a special interest concession of 25 bps for customers applying for a Car loan via YONO. The users can avail of the loan at an interest rate of as low as 7.5 percent per annum using the YONO app, SBI said in a press release.

Close

Related stories

For its Gold loan customers, the bank is offering a reduction of 75bps in interest rates. Customers can now avail of Gold loans from across all channels of the bank at 7.5 percent per annum. The bank has further waived off the processing fee for all the customers applying for a gold loan via YONO.

For its Personal & Pension loan customers, the Bank has announced a 100 percent waiver in processing fees across all channels.

The Bank has also announced a special interest concession of 50 bps to covid warriors i.e., ‘frontline healthcare workers’ applying for Personal loans, which soon will be available for application under Car and Gold loans as well.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #car loan #Independence Day 2021 #SBI #special offers
first published: Aug 16, 2021 10:58 am

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.