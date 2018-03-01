Indefinite Xi Jinping rule: Experts caution India, say it’s more than meets the eye

As Chinese Communist Party proposed to change the Constitution to let Xi remain in power beyond his scheduled term, experts in India say that it’s more than just scrapping of the two-year term policy for Chinese presidents and vice-presidents.

They also caution that New Delhi should watch out its relationship with the Asian giant as the Chinese president is set to lead the country for an indefinite future.

With plenty of time on his hand following the amendment in the term policy, Xi Jinping will get an opportunity to turn his nationalistic vision for China into a reality. That may sound an alarm bell for India, which shares an ‘on-again, off-again’ relationship with the Asian giant.

At one time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen accompanying Xi on his India visit, and then both were seen agreeing to maintain “peace and tranquillity on the border for improving bilateral ties”. However, there have been far more moments of troubles.

To name a few -- the Doklam issue, China’s heightened activity in the Indian Ocean region, India’s opposition to Xi’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) and growing closeness of Maldives and Pakistan with China, which has worried India.