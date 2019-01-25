Ind-Ra downgrades Rs 800 cr NCD of IL&FS Transportation

The downgrade reflects the company's communication to the exchanges about the non-payment of interest obligations on the rated NCDs rated on the due date of January 21, 2019, the company said in a statement.
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Friday downgraded Rs 800 crore non-convertible debentures issued by IL&FS Transportation Networks to junk grade 'IND D'.
The default was on account of a continued stretched liquidity profile on account of delays in the realisation of pending claims from various government authorities and delays in undertaking deleveraging initiatives, it said.