 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Ind-Ra assigns stable outlook on Shakti Pumps

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

The rating agency has considered several parameters to assign a positive outlook on it, the filing said.

Dinesh Patidar, Chairman and Managing Director of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, said the IND A/stable ratings demonstrate the company's focus on balance-sheet growth.

Water pumps company Shakti Pumps on Thursday said it has been assigned 'IND A' ratings by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) with a stable outlook.

The Madhya Pradesh-based company is a leader in the manufacturing of energy-efficient pumps and motors, including solar.

In a regulatory filing, Shakti Pumps said, "India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed its bank facilities at 'IND A' with a stable outlook".

The rating agency has considered several parameters to assign a positive outlook on it, the filing said.