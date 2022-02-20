English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Increff raises $12 mn in series-B led by TVS Capital Funds

    Supply chain SaaS provider Increff plans to use funds for setting up offices and strengthening the local teams in the US and European region, the company said

    PTI
    February 20, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Software-as-a-service provider Increff has raised $12 million (around Rs 82.62 crore) in its Series B funding round led by TVS Capital Funds, the company said. Premji Invest, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal's 021 Capital, and six existing angels participated in this round.

    Supply chain SaaS provider Increff plans to use funds for setting up offices and strengthening the local teams in the US and European region, the company said on Saturday. The capital raised will also be invested in adding visionary products, and services, to Increff's portfolio for supply chain optimization, the statement said.

    "We have been growing between 83 percent and 116 percent year-on-year for the last four years (including Covid period). We are solving retailing challenges for global brands like Puma, Adidas, Bata, Levi's, Pepe, Celio, Gap, Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, CK, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Jack & Jones, Namshi, Aramex, Sephora, Amazon, etc."

    "Now our focus will be on growing fast, taking our technology product as well as our warehousing services to the US and Europe in a big way, and adding visionary products," Increff CEO and co-founder Rajul Jain said.
    PTI
    Tags: #funding #Increff #TVS Capital Funds
    first published: Feb 20, 2022 04:38 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.