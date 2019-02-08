Increase in raw material prices hit Q3 margin: Uflex

Uflex posted steady Q3 earnings with upside in revenue but tad lower margins due to increased material costs.

Discussing the Q3 performance, Rajesh Bhatia, Global Chief Financial Officer of Uflex said, "Q4 still looks to be better in terms of the order book that we have."

"We have more than 40 customers which we are currently servicing and the season that begins from Q4 and going into Q2 of next year, we are seeing good growth in aseptic packaging business," he added.

On debt repayment he said, "In Q3 of FY20 we are looking at repayments of about Rs 270 crore in India and about $20 million overseas."