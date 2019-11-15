Incorrect PAN number on documents can lead to Rs 10,000 fine

One must be careful while submitting documents that require a Permanent Account Number (PAN) as providing an incorrect number could lead to the imposition of a fine.

The Income Tax Department can impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on anyone that is found to have submitted an incorrect PAN number under section 272B of the Income Tax Act 1961.

This provision is applicable where it is compulsory to quote a PAN card number for carrying out specific financial transactions or when filing an Income Tax Returns (ITR).

The Income Tax Department has a list of at least 20 forms where quoting one's PAN is mandatory. The opening of a bank account, buying or selling vehicles, buying mutual funds etc. are few examples where quoting one's PAN number is compulsory.

A person's PAN card number remains valid for the lifetime of the owner. Once allotted, the 10-digit alphanumeric code remains constant even if the PAN holder changes his/her residence.

In case one's PAN card is lost and the number is forgotten, then one can provide details of their Aadhaar card. But providing a wrong Aadhaar number could also lead to Rs 10,000 fine in lieu of PAN.

If one is unable to provide information on both PAN and Aadhaar numbers for documents where it is mandatory to quote them, then one also will be charged Rs 10,000. It is better to fill Form 60 declaration if one doesn't have a PAN card and income is below the taxable limit.

If any person have multiple PAN cards

A person is not allowed to have multiple PAN numbers, although can have multiple copies of a single PAN card. Under section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, one may be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 if multiple PAN are found to be registered in the name of one person.