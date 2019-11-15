App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Incorrect PAN number on documents can lead to Rs 10,000 fine

The income tax department can impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 if anyone is found to have given an wrong PAN number under section 272B of the Income Tax Act 1961. This provision is applicable where it is compulsory to quote PAN card number for carrying out specific financial transactions or filing income tax return (ITR).

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

One must be careful while submitting documents that require a Permanent Account Number (PAN) as providing an incorrect number could lead to the imposition of a fine.

The Income Tax Department can impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on anyone that is found to have submitted an incorrect PAN number under section 272B of the Income Tax Act 1961.

This provision is applicable where it is compulsory to quote a PAN card number for carrying out specific financial transactions or when filing an Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Close

The Income Tax Department has a list of at least 20 forms where quoting one's PAN is mandatory. The opening of a bank account, buying or selling vehicles, buying mutual funds etc. are few examples where quoting one's PAN number is compulsory.

related news

A person's PAN card number remains valid for the lifetime of the owner. Once allotted, the 10-digit alphanumeric code remains constant even if the PAN holder changes his/her residence.

In case one's PAN card is lost and the number is forgotten, then one can provide details of their Aadhaar card. But providing a wrong Aadhaar number could also lead to Rs 10,000 fine in lieu of PAN.

If one is unable to provide information on both PAN and Aadhaar  numbers for documents where it is mandatory to quote them, then one also will be charged Rs  10,000. It is better to fill Form 60 declaration if one doesn't have a PAN card and income is below the taxable limit.

If any person have multiple PAN cards 

A person is not allowed to have multiple PAN numbers, although can have multiple copies of a single PAN card. Under section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, one may be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 if multiple PAN are found to be registered in the name of one person.

In case one have got two PAN cards, it is advisable to submit one of the PAN card as soon as possible. After December 31, any PAN which is not linked to Aadhaar is likely to be declared invalid by the Income Tax Department.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Aadhaar Card #Current Affais #India #PAN card #personal finance

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.