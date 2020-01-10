App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InComm Japan partners with JKOPAY to offer QR & Barcode payments service

Partnership to expand range of payment options by enabling users to make QR/barcode payments at thousands of retailers in Japan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Payments technology company, InComm, has partnered with Taiwanese QR and barcode payments processor JKOPAY, to make their technology accepted at retailers across Japan.

Well established as one of Taiwan's largest QR and barcode payment services, JKOPAY, in addition to QR and barcode instant payment, offers various functions such as food and beverage delivery, taxi dispatch, and payment of public utilities.

Widely used in Taiwan and accepted by more than 80,000 brick-and-mortar stores, JKOPAY is one of the largest companies in Taiwan with 80% share of the transaction volume in QR and barcode payment.

Close

In partnering with InComm, JKOPAY will now be accepted at more than 18,000 retailers across Japan, including drug stores and home appliance stores. This news promises to benefit retailers, who can expand their range of payment options and consumers, and Taiwanese tourists or residents, who will find more stores accepting the familiar service. In conjunction with the launch, JKOPAY will launch a three-month promotion in which users will be offered a 20% discount on purchases made using the app.

related news

"This announcement further signals InComm Japan's expansion as a global payments leader through its integration of regional QR and barcode payment processors in Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan," said Takumaro Arai, Senior Vice President and General Manager, InComm Japan. "We're excited to be the ones connecting more and more consumers – through the mobile payments platform of their choice – to retailers across Japan."

InComm is also actively promoting business alliances with overseas QR and barcode payment service operators in other Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. In addition, InComm Japan's network of domestic QR and barcode payments includes partnerships with au PAY, Origami Pay, d Payment (R), PayPay, Japan Post Pay, LINE Pay, Rakuten Pay (App Payment), Resona Wallet and J-Coin Pay.

This partnership is in line with the Japanese government's commitment to raising the volume of cashless payments by facilitating growth within the financial technology industry. InComm is playing a major role in this scenario, helping connect payment platforms with its ever-growing retail network.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.