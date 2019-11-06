App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Income tax searches conducted at BVG Group offices

According to the income tax department sources, the tax officials searched the records of the BVG group at its Chinchwad head office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A team of income tax sleuths carried out searches on Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) offices, which claims to be the largest housekeeping company in the country with thousands of employees, in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of the city on November 6.

However, when contacted the tax department officials refused to comment.

Confirming the tax searches, BVG Group chairman and managing director Hanumant Gaikwad said in a statement that income tax officials conducted a routine searches at the premises of the company.

Gaikwad began with an NGO in the 1990s and launched the Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) in 1997 as a housekeeping company with one client and since then grew to employ 75,000, serving over 850 customers in 70 cities across 22 states.

It is also into facility management projects and emergency response services deploying dozens of ambulances.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Bharat Vikas Group #Business #Income Tax Department #India

