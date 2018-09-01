App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Income tax returns filed till Aug 31 rises 71%, shows greater compliance: Finance ministry

From this year, non-filing of ITRs before the due date will attract penalty of Rs 1,000, 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on when the returns were filed after the deadline

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Income tax returns filed till the deadline of August 31 witnessed a significant jump of 70.86 percent year on year to 5.42 crore filings during the financial year 2018-19, indicating greater compliance, data released by the finance ministry showed.

Nearly 34.95 lakh returns were uploaded on Friday, the last day of the extended due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs).

“There has been a marked improvement in the number of ITRs filed during 2018-19 (upto August 31) compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

From this year, non-filing of ITRs before the due date will attract penalty of Rs 1,000, 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on when the returns were filed after the deadline. The fine for taxpayers having income under Rs 5 lakh continues to be Rs 1,000.

ITRs filed by salaried Individuals saw a jump of 54 percent, which means that 3.37 crore returns were filed on Friday as compared with 2.19 crore filed during the same date a year ago.

“The increase in the number of returns reveals a marked improvement in the level of voluntary compliance of taxpayers which can be attributed to several factors, including the impact of demonetisation, enhanced persuasion and education of taxpayers as also the impending provision of late fee which would be effective on late filing of returns,” the government said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 08:31 pm

