Income Tax Returns date for AY 2019-20 extended: CBDT gives breather to taxpayers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Centre, on July 29, extended the deadline for filing of original and revised income tax (I-T) returns for FY19 till September 30. The two-month extension – the third such given for the fiscal – comes as the government looks to mitigate taxpayers’ “hardships” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020,” the I-T Department said in a tweet.

Earlier in March, the date was extended to June 30 from March 31, and in June till July 31.

A notification to this effect was issued by the CBDT on July 29 and comes after the Finance Ministry announced relaxations for the same on June 24.

(With inputs from PTI)