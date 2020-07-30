App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Income Tax Returns date for AY 2019-20 extended: CBDT gives breather to taxpayers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The two-month extension comes as the government looks to mitigate taxpayers’ hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
The Centre, on July 29, extended the deadline for filing of original and revised income tax (I-T) returns for FY19 till September 30. The two-month extension – the third such given for the fiscal – comes as the government looks to mitigate taxpayers’ “hardships” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020,” the I-T Department said in a tweet.

Earlier in March, the date was extended to June 30 from March 31, and in June till July 31.

A notification to this effect was issued by the CBDT on July 29 and comes after the Finance Ministry announced relaxations for the same on June 24.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 10:37 am

