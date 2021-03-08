English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: IT raids on pharma group, new NSDL boss, IIM tension, privatisation buzz, NBFC moves and more

Last Updated: March 08, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

BITTER PILL

BITTER PILL

Here’s an interesting tale from down south. Last week, tax sleuths unearthed Rs 400 crore of alleged "unaccounted income” following raids on a pharma firm based in Hyderabad. The IT department is learnt to have detected discrepancies related to invoices, bogus purchases and unaccounted funds which were apparently pumped into real estate. The modus operandi isn't anything new for certain companies dealing heavily in the export and import segment. Grapevine is that the taxman was alerted due to an internal feud between the family members over real estate dealings. The firm under the scanner manufactures APIs, intermediates and formulations and was eyeing a D-Street debut as well which may be deferred for the time being.

HARD LESSONS

HARD LESSONS

With a sharp escalation in the war-of-words between the government and the IIMs on autonomy, these institutes want no interference on internal matters be it appointments or academic affairs. The fear among the IIMs is that the government may clamp down on their academic affairs and also scrutinise academic content, including PhD theses. On the other hand, the education ministry is seeking a tighter grip on these business schools to ensure that all internal matters & strategies get a green signal from the government. Expect more fireworks in this labyrinth of studies, sarkar and students.

POWER WOMAN

POWER WOMAN

After the MD’s post at NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) fell vacant, we hear it has been flooded with applications from executives at other market intermediaries. One application in particular, (from the senior official of a bourse), has led to incessant chatter and surprised many in the industry. This gentleman has been associated with depositories in the past and also has adequate time left in his current tenure. We hear his application may have been shortlisted in the list of the final five candidates, but according to the buzz, it’s a woman executive in charge of regulatory affairs at a bourse, who has emerged as the favourite. Her name has been sent to the market regulator for approval. Did someone say today is Women’s Day?

TRICKLY DUAL ROLE

TRICKLY DUAL ROLE

One of the country’s popular entrepreneurs, who is the founder of an e-commerce firm, has slowly but steadily become an active angel investor, especially in the consumer brands segment. He is an investor in virtually every successful direct to consumer brand in recent times, to the point where venture capital investors are beginning to consider him as competition and a deal source at the same time! One investor quipped that despite a troubled stint as a founder, the man's track record as an investor is impeccable. This has led to awkward conversations and a mini turf tussle of sorts with VCs where he wants to lead a round and investors competing with him are telling him they do this for a living, while he does it part time. A tricky situation indeed.

BANKER FOREVER

BANKER FOREVER

The former MD of a South-based public sector bank has emerged as the preferred choice to lead a soon-to- be-launched non-banking finance company (NBFC) promoted by a prominent industry group. Talks are on with this banker to take up the CEO’s role at this proposed NBFC. The retired banker, we hear, has said yes to the offer. Not so long ago, another NBFC, again based in the south, had roped in a former private bank CEO to head its operations. Interestingly, both NBFCs have largely the same target customers--micro, small and medium enterprises. These are not the only top hirings in recent months. Yet another top banker was recently appointed by a private bank to head its ambitious investment fund. Without doubt, retired top bankers are in high demand in the COVID-19 era.

READING FINEPRINT

READING FINEPRINT

Something interesting transpired in a recent negotiation meeting between bank trade unions and the finance ministry on the bank privatisation issue The purpose of the meeting, chaired by the additional Chief Labour Commissioner, was to persuade trade unions to withdraw the nationwide strike call given for March 15 and 16. At the meeting, the government official who represented the finance ministry, shocked the union representatives and additional CLC by stating that nothing on bank privatisation is decided by the government and asked the unions to withdraw their strike call. This response surprised the additional CLC who, according to a person who attended the meeting, cited the disconnect between what the FM said in the budget on the matter and the government official’s statement. The babu was further directed to recheck the facts before the next round of meeting. Was the finance ministry official not aware of the official position on bank privatisation or was it simply a case of smart 'Babu tactics' to convince trade unions? More important, will the babu retain his stance in the next meeting as well? Hmmm... Let's see.

UPGRADE THAT MATTERS

UPGRADE THAT MATTERS

Indian users of this social networking app have been waiting for quite a long time for this feature, which is currently available in many countries like the US. While India is one of the key markets for the company, an insider said that it has run into a few roadblocks including getting rights from Indian music producers for launching the feature. Others say that the firm is probably looking for other partnerships and a suitable business model that will work in the country. According to rumours, there is a likelihood of this firm introducing the beta version of this feature by the end of the month for select users and the actual launch could happen in the annual flagship event in May. Enthusiastic users are definitely keeping their fingers crossed.

PRINCELY CHASE

PRINCELY CHASE

With the battle for West Bengal gathering steam with every passing day and the choicest of barbs being exchanged across parties, a political birdie has this anecdote to share: Turns out that a dominant political party, which had set its sights on the 2021 state elections, had entered strategy mode back in 2017. For part of that year and most of 2018, we hear, this party ( which is known for its formidable election machinery) held discussions with an immensely popular and influential sportsperson, who is considered an icon of sorts in Bengal. The plan was that the charismatic sportstar would join the party, contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and be hailed as the pro-development chief ministerial candidate. Alas for several reasons, including the fact that the icon has also held close ties with Bengal’s incumbent party, the deal fizzled out. Later, it was believed that the gentleman joining the party in 2020 or later would seem opportunist, send the wrong signal and be counter productive. Nevertheless, the person concerned is roaring in a different capacity now as the head honcho administrator in his sports discipline. Meanwhile, the dominant political party seems to have settled for another ‘dhartiputra’ for the time being. Will this alternate ‘Dada’ be considered for the top job? That’s unclear.

WINK, WINK, NUDGE, NUDGE

WINK, WINK, NUDGE, NUDGE

The government has started sending feelers to prominent business houses to participate in the auction of one of its prized assets which is on the block as part of the mega divestment programme. Prior to the due diligence process, there is a window for interested parties who have submitted EOI’s to create a special purpose vehicle and rope in strategic partners. The business houses which have been nudged are no strangers to the sector the prized asset operates in. Will these corporate groups take the bait and the plunge? Watch this space for more in the days ahead!

LOCK-IN RELIEF SOON?

LOCK-IN RELIEF SOON?

A bulge-bracket PE fund is gearing up to offload stake in a top digital firm? Guess why. Well, we are told the PE investor is waiting for the one year lock in period to get over. Hmmm… The proposed sale may also turn out to be blessing in disguise for the concerned firm and improve its prospects of getting into the high–profile MSCI Index.

A STEELY RESOLVE TO GROW

A STEELY RESOLVE TO GROW

Last week, a billionaire industrialist and a regular on global rich lists was spotted enjoying the India-England Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The businessman who had passed on the baton to his son recently is betting big on India. Big massive capex plans are on the cards including a Rs 50,000 crore pact with the Odisha state government to set up a plant. That’s not all. More FDI into Gujarat is on the cards from this group. With the steel market rebounding, talk about making your moves at the right time!

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.