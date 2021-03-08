MC Insider: IT raids on pharma group, new NSDL boss, IIM tension, privatisation buzz, NBFC moves and more

PRINCELY CHASE

With the battle for West Bengal gathering steam with every passing day and the choicest of barbs being exchanged across parties, a political birdie has this anecdote to share: Turns out that a dominant political party, which had set its sights on the 2021 state elections, had entered strategy mode back in 2017. For part of that year and most of 2018, we hear, this party ( which is known for its formidable election machinery) held discussions with an immensely popular and influential sportsperson, who is considered an icon of sorts in Bengal. The plan was that the charismatic sportstar would join the party, contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and be hailed as the pro-development chief ministerial candidate. Alas for several reasons, including the fact that the icon has also held close ties with Bengal’s incumbent party, the deal fizzled out. Later, it was believed that the gentleman joining the party in 2020 or later would seem opportunist, send the wrong signal and be counter productive. Nevertheless, the person concerned is roaring in a different capacity now as the head honcho administrator in his sports discipline. Meanwhile, the dominant political party seems to have settled for another ‘dhartiputra’ for the time being. Will this alternate ‘Dada’ be considered for the top job? That’s unclear.

