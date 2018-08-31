Income Tax dept asks Walmart to pay tax for Flipkart deal by September 7: Report

On August 18, Walmart said it has completed the $16-billion deal to acquire a 77 percent stake in Flipkart.
The income tax department has fixed September 7 deadline for Walmart to pay the withholding tax arising out of its deal with Flipkart, as per a report in Business Standard.
The US-based retail giant Walmart Inc and Indian e-commerce major Flipkart had announced acquisition in May, this year. Following this, on August 18, the former said it has completed the $16-billion deal to acquire a 77 percent stake in the latter after getting the approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
As the deal announced to be closed, the I-T department has come to action and demanded to pay its due from the transaction.
According to the estimates examined by the publication, Walmart’s tax liability is around $2 billion, which is more than 10 percent of the transaction value. The assessment of the total liability will be done by I-T after the US retailer’s deposits the withholding tax.