Income Tax department investigates Cipla for potential tax violations

The income tax department is investigating drugmaker Cipla over potential tax violations and tax avoidance, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. However, no tax demand has been raised so far, according to the source.

The department had carried out a survey action against the company on January 31.

Sources further said that the tax department is investigating whether Cipla made wrongful claims under Section 80-IA. Preliminary investigation has alleged wrong claims worth Rs 400 crore made under that section.

Section 80-IA of the IT Act provides for deduction of 100 percent of profit and gains derived from specific businesses for 10 consecutive assessment years in a block of 15 years, only up to a certain period.

Moneycontrol News