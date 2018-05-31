App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Income tax authorities to examine Walmart-Flipkart deal: Report

Walmart earlier this month announced that it would purchase a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Income tax authorities are evaluating retail giant Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Flipkart has replied to the I-T Department's request for details of the deal with Walmart, a source told the paper. Walmart is yet to formally respond to the department's request for information to determine tax liability.

Walmart earlier this month announced that it would purchase a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for USD 16 billion.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Assessing the tax liability is also crucial because Flipkart's parent entity is registered in Singapore. Flipkart India's parent company Flipkart Pvt Ltd is based in Singapore.

Resident investors in the Bengaluru-based company will have to pay the capital gains tax on the profit made from selling their stake to Walmart, the report said.

Tax authorities will likely enforce a provision relating to withholding of tax when it comes to non-resident investors in Flipkart.

Major foreign investors in the ecommerce company include SoftBank, Tiger Global, Accel Partners and Naspers.

India recently amended tax treaties with Singapore and Mauritius to exempt capital gains tax on transactions made after April 1, 2017.
First Published on May 31, 2018 01:02 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #Walmart

