MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Income Tax authorities reach out to assessees to avail Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme before deadline: Report

An official from Chennai said the strategy is to persuade assessees – including corporates and public sector units (PSUs) to reach settlements

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 04:41 PM IST

Income-Tax (I-T) officials across India have begun pushing individuals and corporates to sort out their disputes with the I-T Department through the Centre’s flagship Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme (VSVS) before it ends this month.

Officials have taken to calling, emailing and sending letters to individuals and even corporates encouraging them to avail the scheme to settle direct tax disputes with the department, The Economic Times.

“Reaching out to key litigants and our counterparts where we are in litigation is the key strategy for us, so that they can pay up 50 percent and withdraw,” an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The source said assessing officers have identified cases – where the interest component is high and where the Department has filed appeals – i.e. cases which have been challenged in tax tribunal or High Courts, to reach out to the concerned parties in time for possible settlement.

Close

Related stories

An official from Chennai said the strategy is to persuade assessees – including corporates and public sector units (PSUs) to settle.

The scheme has so far brought in about Rs 72,000 crore in the government's kitty in the form of resolution, Moneycontrol reported on December 9.

The scheme was launched in March this year but due to the pandemic, the due date for filing requests has been extended till the end of December and companies have time till the end of March 2021 to make the payment without additional charges.

The scheme allows for settling disputes by paying the principal in full without interest and penalty. Where the dispute is regarding interest and penalty, settlement can happen by paying one-fourth of the disputed amount. As many as 4.83 lakh direct tax cases involving Rs 9.32 lakh crore in disputed taxes are locked in various appellate forums.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Income Tax #India #Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme
first published: Dec 19, 2020 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.