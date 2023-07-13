Income cap for PMAY homebuyers in economic weaker section increased to Rs 6 lakh in Mumbai

PMAY is the flagship scheme of the central government under the ‘affordable housing for all’ policy.

The Centre has approved the Maharashtra government's request to raise the annual income cap from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for homebuyers of the economically weaker section (EWS) purchasing homes under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) scheme in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The state government, as a special case for the MMR, had written to the Central government regarding the same. The Centre has communicated its approval to the Maharashtra government.

“Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji & Hon Union Minister @HardeepSPuri ji for enhancing EWS income criteria from ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 6 lakh for AHP vertical under #PMAY for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Maharashtra Government’s request. This will help lakhs of citizens of MMR," Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Housing Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on Twitter.

A statement issued by the office of Fadnavis said that after writing a letter to the central government regarding the same, Fadnavis himself had contacted Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and requested him to raise the income slab. We are happy to announce that the central government has now written to the state government informing that they have approved the request, it said.

Currently in Maharashtra, for affordable housing schemes of the state government, the income slab for EWS homebuyers is already raised to Rs 6 lakh for those residing in MMR, Pune and Nagpur and it is Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

"Such a move (increasing the income slab to Rs 6 lakh) would ensure more homebuyers are covered under the scheme. Many homebuyers are currently unable to afford homes in the MMR, and we are taking up the issue with the Central government,” said Valsa Nair Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing Department of Maharashtra. She was speaking at the fifth edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Real Estate Confluence in Mumbai on April 18.