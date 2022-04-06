‘Incipient signs of economic nationalism in Emerging Markets’: Nomura’s Rob Subbaraman

Large, relatively closed EM economies could be better off from economic nationalism, said Rob Subbaraman. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

In a recent report analysing the opportunities in the Emerging Market (EM) economies, Nomura had said there could be a rise in economic nationalism. That EM nations may not look to channel their funds to Developed Markets, like it was happening till recently, but will think more about investing in their neighbourhood.

“Wealthier, net creditor EM nations with deeper and more liquid capital markets than decades before could channel more of their savings – through their pension, insurance and sovereign wealth funds – into the abundant investment opportunities in their own backyard,” stated the report.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the Head of Global Macro Research at Nomura, Robert (Rob) Subbaraman elaborated on the indicators of this trend and who stands to benefit from it.

The possibility of coming economic nationalism in EM is in the medium term, so signs are not strong yet, but there are some incipient signs. China’s dual circulation strategy (of increasing its exports and its domestic consumption, as opposed to its earlier thrust on exports alone) is one. The rise of strongman, populist leaders in many EM countries is another, as is rising geopolitical tensions. Other signs to watch for are countries focusing more on economic security by stockpiling commodities, or increasing trade protectionism… another sign would be channelling more of EM savings into EM investments rather than to DM (Developed Markets).

What do you estimate will be the volume of funds that will get channeled into EM economies because of this?

I do not have estimates on this. But in the piece I do estimate that a sizable 38% of US foreign portfolio liabilities, or USD10.4trn, is currently held by EM.

Won’t the inflationary trend push countries to expand their sourcing pool, rather than to restrict it?

EM investing more in EM is not necessarily ‘restricting’ EM’s sourcing pool. I see it more a case of EM diversifying its investments, rather than having too many eggs in the DM basket. Also, remember this prediction is in the medium term, that is for the next several years, by which inflation could be lower and US growth could be significantly lower.

Which are the EM economies that stand to benefit from economic nationalism?

There are pros and cons. Economic nationalism could provide more security and possibly less income inequality but if it is pushed too far it could come at the cost of de-globalisation, higher costs and slower potential output growth. So there is a fine line. Large, relatively closed EM economies could be better off. But also you could have economic nationalism in EM regions instead of just a particular EM country, and these economic nationalism EM regions could have higher intra-regional trade, investment and security. In this regard, Asia is well positioned.

How do you see India being affected by this economic nationalism?

India faces economic security challenges when it comes to commodities since it is a large importer of energy and fertilisers, so that is one area.





