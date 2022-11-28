 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InBadShape | India needs a national registry and agency to monitor infrastructure, fix accountability: Vinayak Chatterjee

Rachita Prasad & Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Among the key reasons for our crumbling, collapsing infra are contractors cutting corners, and totally gaming the monitoring system by having the test engineers in their pockets

Vinayak Chatterjee, founder and managing trustee, The Infravision Foundation. He is also Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's Mission on Infrastructure, Trade and Investment.

In order to prevent infrastructure-related disasters like the Morbi bridge collapse from happening, the union government should create a national registry to monitor infrastructure across the country, said Vinayak Chatterjee, founder and managing trustee, of The Infravision Foundation.

The chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Mission on Infrastructure, Trade, and Investment said that the proposed national registry should contain data about the state of the infrastructure, and in case of accidents, the government should hold to account the authorities responsible for their maintenance.

Talking exclusively to Moneycontrol, Chaterjee also said that in order to improve the quality of infrastructure the country should put proper systems in place. For instance, he said that the engineer monitoring the quality of the infrastructure should be paid by and report to the sponsor (the authority that has  commissioned the project), and not to the contractor.

Edited Excerpts:

Q. Indian infrastructure tends to collapse with uncanny regularity, the latest example being the Morbi bridge collapse. Why?