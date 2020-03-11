In Yes Bank rescue deal, RBI vouches for depositors’ money in a private bank only the second time in 12 years

In 2008, following the global financial crisis, one Indian bank suffered the most on account of its direct exposure to Lehman Brothers--ICICI Bank.

The private banking behemoth’s London subsidiary had 57 million euro (about Rs 375 crore then) exposure in the Lehman Brothers. The news triggered panic among depositors in India.

Depositors queued up before ICICI Bank ATMs to withdraw money. The bank’s stock tumbled about 14 percent intra-day. The then ICICI Bank chief KV Kamath had to cancel his foreign trip and rush back to appear before the media to calm worried depositors. The government stated that ICICI Bank has lost $250 million globally due to the US subprime crisis. Finally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to issue a public statement to assure depositors that rumours were baseless and ICICI Bank had enough liquidity to meet depositors’ needs.

12 years later..

A little over a decade later, history has repeated. This time, the reason isn’t the subprime crisis but the alleged dubious dealings of a greedy bank promoter that brought a bank to its knees.

On March 5, 2020, after the Yes Bank’s liquidity woes turned into a full-blown financial crisis, the RBI had to issue a statement to calm depositors. “The Reserve Bank assures the depositors of the bank that their interest will be fully protected and there is no need to panic,” it said.

That’s only the second time since the 2008 crisis the RBI had to publicly issue a state. There was a similar situation post the fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank. But the difference was that it was a co-operative bank. Unlike commercial banks, co-operative banks received a lighter regulatory treatment by the RBI.

Post Yes Bank, there is a fear that smaller private banks may see an exodus of depositors to PSU banks that are perceived safer. The RBI may have to, perhaps, step in to calm the nerves yet again. “There is a trust deficit building up among smaller private banks post the Yes Bank event. There is no other way but the RBI stepping in to assure depositors if the crisis gets prolonged,” said the head of BFSI vertical at a leading rating agency requesting anonymity.

Indeed the RBI stepped in with all its might. Last week, the central bank and the government approved a draft ‘reconstruction scheme’ for Yes Bank, under which State Bank of India will inject Rs2,450 crore initially to buy a 49 percent stake in Yes Bank and will step up capital infusion later if required up to Rs 10,000 crore. SBI is scouting for other banks to join the rescue team. As per the plan, the country’s largest lender will have to retain at least 26 percent stake in the bank until three years. According to SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, around three banks have shown interest in participating in the rescue deal.

“Trust deficit is an issue. Hopefully, Yes Bank resolution calms nerves,” said a senior RBI official on condition of anonymity. Moneycontrol reported on Saturday that the RBI is extending a Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore special direct line of credit to Yes Bank to ease the liquidity tightness.

The RBI's rescue act has also brought to fore a debate whose conclusion earlier was seen as a foregone conclusion. Not anymore.

Private banks vs public banks

Private banks, fearing the possibility of losing depositors, have already swung to action.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, private sector lender, RBL Bank, assured depositors that it has no liquidity problem. “The management of RBL Bank wishes to address the prevailing concerns around the bank which is based on misinformation, and warrants clarification. The Bank remains adequately capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 percent with Tier-1 at 15.02 percent, significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 percent and 9.5 percent respectively," it said. Jaikishan Parmar, an analyst with Angel broking, said the Yes Bank events will indeed have an effect on depositor psyche but a lot will depend on how soon normalcy is restored in Yes Bank.”

The Yes Bank crisis is having an effect on even government departments. For instance, the Maharashtra government has directed all its departments, civic bodies and semi-government corporations to not transact with private banks for the time being, and focus only on nationalised banks, the Hindu reported.

Sidhharth Purohit, an analyst at SMC Global Securities, said getting incremental retail deposits could prove to be a challenge for smaller private banks in the present environment. "Most of these banks have a loyal customer base in certain geographies. Existing deposits may not face issues, but there could be a problem to raise fresh deposits," Purohit said.

Yes Bank crisis has raised questions on the notion that new age private sector banks are more efficient and professionally managed than the traditional government banks. The quid-pro-quo deal case involving Chanda Kochhar and Videocon Group in ICICI Bank and now charges of financial misappropriation against Rana Kapoor in Yes Bank have raised questions on the systems and checks in place in private banks.

A few years ago, the PJ Nayak panel had recommended that the government should cut its stake in PSU banks below 51 percent so that these banks can attract private capital and bring in more efficiency. With ICICI Bank and Yes Bank episodes, now there is a question if private capital will bring efficiency and corporate governance.

Last year, the Narendra Modi government embarked on a major bank merger exercise among PSU banks. In one go, the government merged ten state-owned banks into one but has so far remained non-committal about the privatisation of state-owned banks. That may be the case so.

Post Yes Bank crisis, smaller private sector banks have a tough phase ahead to regain the trust of the depositors.