In UP's potato-rich Firozabad, 650 women join force for first chips company

(Representative image)

As many as 650 women have joined forces in Uttar Pradesh to launch the first women-led chips company in the state.

Tables have turned for a 32-year-old Sadhna Yadav who was once jeered for her entrepreneurial ambition, but now cuts a figure of respect in her community.

Sadhna is one of the 10 directors of the first and all women-led potato chips company in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

She said: "Earlier my family members would say that so many people have tried their hands at business but are biting dust now. There's no need to go out. Others in the village would jeer at us when we went out to work."

They would say these women have gone mad but the same people now see us with respect and say look what miracle these women have done, Sadhna told





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes