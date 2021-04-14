In times of COVID-19, Coca-Cola looking at India to get the fizz back

Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia.

It is going to be one hot summer for Coca-Cola. The Atlanta-based beverages giant’s worldwide net revenue declined 11 percent to $33 billion in 2020 and it took a hit in the Asia-Pacific market as well. The company is keen to fix that and India, which was its fifth-biggest market in 2019, figures big in its plan.

The company has gone for reorganisation, is getting vocal for local and believes India can be its third-largest market with the right product mix as well as increased localisation.

Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, told Moneycontrol in an email interview that the region was growing and had incredible potential. “We believe it will continue to emerge even stronger,” he said. It would require new investments, capabilities and new business models, all supported by an ecosystem of new local partnerships.

Ray, who was earlier part of the leadership in the Chinese operations of Coca-Cola, said the COVID-19 outbreak had turned the challenge complex. The business was vast but progress had been steady and Coca-Cola India will do more, faster.

The idea was to optimise a portfolio of strong global, regional and scaled local brands based on local insights to win over more consumers. “We will configure a disciplined innovation framework and increase marketing effectiveness. And then capture supply-chain efficiencies and focus on local shared value creation with our partners,” he said.

India consumed almost 5 billion litres of carbonated beverages in 2016 and the figure is expected to be over 6.8 billion litres in 2021, says Statista, which specialises in market and consumer data.

The coronavirus pandemic and adverse weather in Southeast Asia remain a challenge but there were solid signs of growth in the October-December quarter of 2020, Ray said.

Coca-Cola insiders say the idea is to equip the organisation with a new system to build future capabilities. Various business and operations units have been restructured to make decision-making faster and more effective. In short, there is no need to look to the super bosses for all the decisions.

“We have to decide in India for faster execution, design for Indian consumers based on insights, digitise the business and drive it sustainably,” Ray said.

Global restructuring

The company was building a networked global organisation, combining the power of scale with the deep knowledge required to win locally, he said. The company had created new operating units focused on regional and local execution that would work with five marketing category leadership teams that span the globe to rapidly scale ideas.

“This structure will be supported by the company’s newly created platform services organization, which will provide global services and enhanced expertise across a range of critical capabilities,” Ray said.

Coca-Cola insiders say the beverages giant has interlinked many business units to reduce the perils of duplicity as part of a global restructuring.

Ray said Coca-Cola was on a journey to transform so that growth accelerates and the company emerges stronger from the pandemic.

“We are in the process of building an organizational structure that will address their evolving needs and behaviours. As we implement these changes, there are organizational restructuring to align with our strategic direction,” he said.

Vocal for local in India

Ray said Coca-Cola’s business in India was uniquely local. “At Coca-Cola, we want to bring consumers the brands and choice of drinks they love, to refresh them in body and spirit. And we want to do this in ways that create a more sustainable business and better shared future for our local partners and makes a difference in people’s lives, communities and our planet. We bring consumers great brands that are locally manufactured using local ingredients and manufactured and brought to market by a local workforce.”

The region witnessed incredible growth and would continue to emerge stronger, he said. The company would explore opportunities and new business models that create value locally to be a locally relevant, consumer-centric company. “We are committed to deliver sustainable growth and create shared value for our local partners, customers, consumers and communities alike,” he said.

Coca-Cola India officials say the company is trying hard to push some numbers. It reported a 4 percent decline in its unit case volume for the Asia-Pacific market due to COVID-19. Unit case volume is the number of unit cases of beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its partners.

The company’s operating income in the Asia-Pacific market also declined 2 percent in the December quarter. The company said the price mix declined for the quarter, primarily due to negative channel mix in key markets.

“However, volume performance included solid growth in sparkling soft drinks in China and India,” said a note from the company, without sharing any figures.

So what is giving Coca-Cola the confidence?

Ray said re-structuring reflected its commitments and execution would be the key. He said execution will be powered by Coca-Cola India’s five Ds: Design for Indian consumers based on insights, Decide in India for faster execution, Deliver at fast Indian speed, Digitize the business and Drive sustainable business.

“We see pick up for all benefits and occasions—from indulgence to functionality, that are being sought by our consumers. Juices and juice drinks continued to grow, and this was led by our portfolio of Maaza and Minute Maid,” Ray said.

Ray said the company’s experience with coffee, too, was encouraging.“We’re aiming to grow the presence of our coffee brands in India, as coffee is one of the fastest-growing commercial beverages in the FMCG industry,” he said.

“We are eager to see our plans come into play and serve more great coffee to coffee lovers in India.”

Ray said Coco-Cola's strategic investment would be to build a long-term presence in India through a hyperlocal approach.

“We have garnered good momentum in H2 2020 and will continue to be important. While we are adapting to the new, all our innovations would still be rooted in our 4 key strategic pillars of growing the core, hyperlocal offerings, making Indian brands go global and strengthening a platform that interacts with the socio-economic engines of India. And above all, we are committed to achieve business success but responsibly.”