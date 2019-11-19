In The News podcast | Yes Bank promoters sell stake; Indonesian billionaire looking to buy Videocon; Tata Steel to cut 3000 jobs and more

Tune in to In The News podcast for the top news stories of the day from India and around the world.
In the November 19 episode of Moneycontrol's In The News podcast, Dustin Yarde talks to Shraddha Sharma, Siddhesh Raut and Atharva Pandit to get an update on the top developing news stories of the day.
Siddhesh Raut spoke of Yes Bank promoters, including Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor and YES Capital, selling their stake in the private lender, Shraddha Sharma talks about Indonesian billionaire Robert Hartono looking to acquire Videocon Industries.
She also discusses Tata Steel's cost-cutting plans for its Europe businesses, where it is looking to cut 3,000 jobs. Lastly, Pandit talks about developments in Maharashtra as far as the formation of the government is concerned.
For all these updates and more, tune in to In The News podcast.