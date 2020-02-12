App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Gujarat gears for Trump visit; sharp hike in LPG prices; coronavirus may be 'eradicated' by April and more

Moneycontrol's Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Viswanath Pilla from the newsroom to find out the top stories of the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the February 12 edition of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Nachiket Deuskar, Siddhesh Raut and Viswanath Pilla from the Moneycontrol newsroom to find out the top developments from India and around the world.

First up, she talks to Deuskar about US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India which is scheduled for later this month. Deuskar speaks of an expected trade deal that the leaders of both countries could enter into to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Next, Raut discusses Assam's NRC data disappearing from its website as their cloud services with IT giant Wipro expired. He then talks about the LPG price hike in metros which comes into effect from February 12.

Lastly, Pilla gives an overview of the latest on the coronavirus outbreak from China. He explains that the virus has hit its peak and could be eradicated by April.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Assam #China #coronavirus #Donald Trump #In The News podcast #India #LPG #NRC #Podcast

