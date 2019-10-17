In The News podcast | Brexit deal reached; RBI audit of PMC Bank to be investigated and Netflix gets sued

You heard we have re-branded. Our first episode of all new "In The News" podcast was liked by many and sure enough we will only improve.

In the second episode of the series, we will talk about the EU and UK agreeing to a Brexit deal on October 17, along with the latest developments surrounding Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

We will also discuss the Netflix film "The Laundromat" based on the Panama Papers leak, wherein law firm Mossack Fonseca has taken objection to the release of the film and has filed a lawsuit against the OTT platform.