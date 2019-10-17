App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Brexit deal reached; RBI audit of PMC Bank to be investigated and Netflix gets sued

In the second episode of the series, we will talk about the EU and UK agreeing to a Brexit deal on October 17, along with the latest developments surrounding Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

You heard we have re-branded. Our first episode of all new "In The News" podcast was liked by many and sure enough we will only improve.

In the second episode of the series, we will talk about the EU and UK agreeing to a Brexit deal on October 17, along with the latest developments surrounding Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

Close

We will also discuss the Netflix film "The Laundromat" based on the Panama Papers leak, wherein law firm Mossack Fonseca has taken objection to the release of the film and has filed a lawsuit against the OTT platform.

To find out the latest developments, tune in to "In The News" podcast as Moneycontrol's Jerome talks to Siddhesh Raut and Shraddha Sharma for all the top developments of the day.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:31 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #In The News podcast #Netflix #PMC Bank crisis #Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.