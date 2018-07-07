In the New York Comex trade, gold for August delivery rose to end at USD 1,255.80 an ounce compared to last August weekend's close of USD 1,254.50 and September silver contract fell to USD 16.069 an ounce from USD 16.198 earlier.

On the domestic front, standard gold (99.5 purity) resumed lower at Rs 30,315 per 10 grams from last Friday's closing level of Rs 30,320 and later hovered in a range of Rs 30,180 and 30,545 before closing at Rs 30,530, revealing a rise of Rs 210, or 0.69 percent.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also commenced lower at Rs 30,465 per 10 grams compared to preceding weekend level of Rs 30,470 and later moved in a range of Rs 30,330 and Rs 30,695 before concluding at Rs 30,680, showing a gain of Rs 210 per 10 grams, or 0.69 percent.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) too opened lower at Rs 39,115 per kilo gram from last Friday's closing level of Rs 39,220 and later hovered in a range of Rs 38,900 and 39,345 before finishing at Rs 39,295, disclosing a rise of Rs 75 per kilo, or 0.19 percent.