In the long term our competition is private vehicle ownership: Uber India President Prabjheet Singh

Pavan Lall
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Uber India continues to be competition-aware but not competition-obsessed. There is space for multiple players to operate, he says.

Representative image

Even as the auto industry goes through upheavals and changes with a focus on EVs and digitisation, cab-hailing company Uber India wants to be a single unified platform for everything to do with mobility. Prabhjeet Singh, President, India & South Asia, Uber talks about new business, the challenges that come with managing over half-a-million drivers and how he is tackling demand that’s greater than supply.

Edited excerpts:

How is the business for your cab-hailing business?

We are at upwards of 100 percent pre-pandemic and continue to see faster growth. A few structural things have changed which is we are acquiring more drivers and riders per month than we have ever done in our history of being here. We don't share exact numbers but we have more than 6 lakh drivers and are growing every day. The two-wheeler and three-wheeler business is also growing very fast.