MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

In talks with investors for fund raise; floor price 'best' fix for pricing issues: Vodafone Idea

'Pricing is much lower than it needs to be, whereas the consumption that customers and overall citizens enjoy is significantly higher than what it used to be several years go,' Takkar said.

PTI
July 02, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday said it is in active talks with potential investors for fund raising, and asserted that 'floor price' remains the "best and most preferred" fix for industry's woes arising from tariff-related issues.

VIL confirmed that it has approached government to extend moratorium on spectrum instalments. The company highlighted that sector's biggest pain point comes from pricing issues, and conceded that tariff hike is "absolutely" essential to revive the sector, which is under stress.

Speaking at analyst call post Q4 earnings announcement, Ravinder Takkar, CEO of Vodafone Idea said, "On fund raising, we are currently in active discussion with potential investors."

Takkar did not give a firm timeline for fund raising - which has been significantly delayed - but emphasised that the company is fully engaged with investors and "interest" continues.

Shrugging-off queries on whether VIL had an alternate plan ready if it was unable to raise funds, Takkar insisted, "I don't think there is any reason to start creating Plan B because funding is not happening. We are confident that funding will take place in the coming weeks."

Close

Related stories

He said that pricing is the "biggest problem" of the industry, and added that floor price remains the "best and most preferred" way to fix the issue.

"Pricing is much lower than it needs to be, whereas the consumption that customers and overall citizens enjoy is significantly higher than what it used to be several years go," Takkar said.

In a recent SOS to the Telecom Department, the troubled operator had said it will be "unable to pay the instalment of Rs 8,292 crore due on April 9, 2022" due to "cash being used for payment of AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues and the inability of the operations to generate the required cash in a predatory pricing situation".

As per the letter to Telecom Secretary on June 25, the company has requested DoT to grant it another year of moratorium to pay this spectrum instalment in April 2023 instead of April 2022. In the letter, VIL has made it clear that "it is almost inevitable" that the company will not be able to pay the said amount in April 2022.

Interestingly, Voda Idea has also mentioned in the letter that while it is working on raising new funding for the last six months "investors are not willing to invest in the company because they believe that unless there is significant improvement in consumer tariffs, the health of the industry will not recover and they will incur loss on their investment".

VIL had reported narrowing of consolidated loss to about Rs 7,023 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on the strength of cost optimisation. Vodafone Idea had posted a loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore in the same period a year ago.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Vodafone Idea fundraising #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Jul 2, 2021 08:06 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.